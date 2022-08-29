    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Monday's top brokerage calls: Reliance, SBI Cards, Sunteck Realty and more

    Monday's top brokerage calls: Reliance, SBI Cards, Sunteck Realty and more

    Monday's top brokerage calls: Reliance, SBI Cards, Sunteck Realty and more
    SUMMARY

    CLSA maintains its buy rating on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,180 per share while Morgan Stanley has an overweight stance on SBI Cards shares with a target price of Rs 1,100. From consumer, auto finance to pharma sector, check out top brokerage calls for the day

    CLSA on Reliance Ind | The brokerage says the company looks to acquire and collaborate for key areas like hydrogen, solar & batteries, AGM may specify steps it plans to become an integrated new energy player

    CSLA on consumer sector | The brokerage downgrades Varun Bev, Campus, Asian Paints & Westlife to underperform from outperform, see staple stocks doing well with improvement in performance from H2

    Nomura on Aegis Logistics | Higher margin distribution sales on upswing, sustained distribution growth & new growth opportunities key catalysts, says the brokerage

    Morgan Stanley on SBI Cards | Monthly spending in July for the Industry up 6.5% MoM/55% YoY, for SBI Cards, the monthly spending in July was up 2.8% MoM & 35% YoY, says the brokerage

    Macquarie on pharma | Sun Pharma & Cipla are most preferred followed by DRL, Lupin & Eris, Least preferred stocks are Alkem, Aurobindo, Ipca & Zydus Life in the pharma space

    Jefferies on Sunteck Realty | The brokerage Initiates coverage with buy call on Sunteck Realty, target at ₹621/Sh, says, a near-doubling of project portfolio has happened post-COVID

    Jefferies on auto finance | The brokerage says CV utilisation has dipped slightly in Aug, but its stays positive on CV loan demand. It has given it an underperform rating on Shriram Trans & M&M Fin

