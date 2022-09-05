Monday's top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, Torrent Pharma and Bharti Airtel

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on the shares of Reliance with a target price of Rs 3,085 while, Jefferies maintains 'buy' on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 855. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on the shares of Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 3,085. MS names Reliance as their top pick, and says investments have potential to double the profits by 2027.

Morgan Stanley on M&M Financial | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on the shares of M&M Financial with a target price of Rs 225. Disbursements and collections momentum remained strong in August, while collection efficiency was marginally lower.

Jefferies on Torrent Pharma | Jefferies maintains 'hold' on the shares of Torrent Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,484. According to the brokerage house, if the company's deal to acquire Curatio Healthcare for Rs 21,000 crore, it will be third major deal in the past 10 years.

Jefferies on Bharti Airtel | Jefferies maintains 'buy' on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 855. The brokerage says that Singtel’s 3.3 percent stake sale will drive a 1.7 percent increase in shareholding of Mittal Family.