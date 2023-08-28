Reliance Industries, Zomato, BPCL and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

CNBC TV18
CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 3,060 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Zomato with  a target of Rs 115 per share

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 28, 2023 7:58:45 AM IST (Published)

Reliance Industries | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 3,060 per share. it says last year the company witnessed three more acquisitions worth $50 million to add to its new energy capabilities. It adds the company's planned capex of Rs 75,000 crore in this segment should pick up from next year.

BPCL | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on BPCL with a target of Rs 485 per share. It says the improving global fuel demand and local policy to drive the company's earnings outlook.

Zomato | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Zomato with  a target of Rs 115 per share. It says if the company sticks through its platform fee it could drive improvement in profitability.

HAL | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on HAL with a target of Rs 4,365 per share. It says India's aerospace industry has a long runway for growth and the company's products continue to get traction to replace foreign fleet.

M&M Finance | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on M&M Finance with a target of Rs 360 per share. it says the company has tightened its practices and is changing the firm's culture to align to asset quality targets.

HDFC Bank | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank with a target of Rs 2,087 per share. It says that the lender garnered Rs 66,600 crore of retail deposits in the first quarter, which is sticky and franchise driven.

IndoStar | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on IndoStar with a target of Rs 127 per share. It says the company sold certain corporate loan accounts through a Phoenix ARC sale.

Dixon Technologies | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Dixon Technologies with a target of Rs 4,033 per share. it says the company's stock is up 30 percent in the past three months, driven by customer additions as earnings visibility improves.

