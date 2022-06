1 / 5 Reliance Industries | Shares of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate ended 2 percent higher. It was the top gainer on Nifty50.



2 / 5 Cement companies | Shares of UltraTech Cement opened more than 2 percent higher after the company announced its expansion plan. However, the cement maker's stock could not hold on to early gains and tumbled over 5percent. Meanwhile, cement stocks such as Grasim Industries, ACC, Shree Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Cement, Ambuja Cements and Ramco Cements slumped around 1-10 percent after UltraTech Cement's capex announcement which sparked concerns of further increase in competition.



3 / 5 Fine Organics | Shares of the company ended 7.92 percent lower. It was the worst hit on Nifty500.



4 / 5 Deepak Nitrite | The stock closed 4.32 percent lower after the company informed about an incidence of fire around warehouse section of Deepak Nitrite's manufacturing site located in Vadodara, Gujarat.