Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

Tech Mahindra | Citi has maintained a 'sell' rating on Tech Mahindra with a target of Rs 905 per share. It says the stock has surprise dwith a 17 percent upmove rom Aprl's lows, despite a weak business outlook.

Titan | Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'buy' rating on Titan with a target of Rs 3,175 per share. It says the watches and wearables revenue is driven by growth in the analog and wearables segment.

Reliance | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Reliance with a target of Rs 2,960 per share. It says as its earnings remain strong, it believes an improving news flow should drive the stock higher.