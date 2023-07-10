homephotos Newsmarket NewsReliance Industries, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 8:19:52 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 690 per share, while JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,960 per share.

1 / 5
0

USL | Macquarie has maintained an 'underperform' rating on USL with a target of Rs 700 per share. It says the Karnataka tax hike will weigh on growth. 

2 / 5

Tata Motors | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 690 per share. It says JLR posted 30 percent year-on-year improvement in wholesale volume (ex-China JV) in the first quarter.

3 / 5

Tata Motors | JPMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 540 per share. It says JLR wholesale is in-line, while the stock is looking at optimistic outcomes.

4 / 5

Reliance Industries | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,960 per share. It sas implied diluted valutaion and independent valuation are in excess of $90 billion.

5 / 5

HDFC Bank | CIti has resumed a 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank with a target of Rs 2,200 per share. It says its  portfolio is rebalancing and there is an increased addressable market opportunity. It added that its deposit penetration is likely to deepen.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!