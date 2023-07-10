Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 690 per share, while JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,960 per share.

USL | Macquarie has maintained an 'underperform' rating on USL with a target of Rs 700 per share. It says the Karnataka tax hike will weigh on growth.

Tata Motors | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 690 per share. It says JLR posted 30 percent year-on-year improvement in wholesale volume (ex-China JV) in the first quarter.

Tata Motors | JPMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 540 per share. It says JLR wholesale is in-line, while the stock is looking at optimistic outcomes.

Reliance Industries | JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,960 per share. It sas implied diluted valutaion and independent valuation are in excess of $90 billion.

HDFC Bank | CIti has resumed a 'buy' rating on HDFC Bank with a target of Rs 2,200 per share. It says its portfolio is rebalancing and there is an increased addressable market opportunity. It added that its deposit penetration is likely to deepen.