Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 690 per share, while JPMorgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,960 per share.

1 / 5

USL | Macquarie has maintained an 'underperform' rating on USL with a target of Rs 700 per share. It says the Karnataka tax hike will weigh on growth.

2 / 5

Tata Motors | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 690 per share. It says JLR posted 30 percent year-on-year improvement in wholesale volume (ex-China JV) in the first quarter.