1 / 10 Adani Power Ltd | The power and energy company acquired two real estate companies to set up infrastructure facilities.



2 / 10 State Bank of India | The state-owned lender appointed Alok Kumar Choudhary as the new managing director.



3 / 10 Hindustan Copper Ltd | The company resumed mining operations at the Surda mine in Ghatshila, Jharkhand, on Monday after the renewal of lease and obtaining the required Environment Clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.



4 / 10 Reliance Industries Ltd | Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited becomes first telecommunications company to provide 4G mobile services in Pangong Lake, Ladakh.



5 / 10 Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited | The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Grands Trains DU Senegal (GTS-S.A) for technical cooperation in the railway sector.



6 / 10 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd | The life insurance company reported a 62.4 percent year-on-year increase in new business premium in the April-May period.



7 / 10 Punjab National Bank | The Bank's Board approved of investing Rs 500 crore in PNB Housing's rights issue.



8 / 10 Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd | Life Insurance Corporation of India bought additional two lakh equity shares in the media company via open market transactions.



9 / 10 Cineline India Ltd | The company's Board approved the issuance of up to 27,00,000 warrants to the members of the promoter group.