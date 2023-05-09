Reliance Industries, UPL, Pidilite and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

homephotos Newsmarket NewsReliance Industries, UPL, Pidilite and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 7:57:49 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

| Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on UPL with a target of Rs 925 per share, while Macquarie has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Pidilite with a target of Rs 2,000.

UPL | Kotal Institutional Equities has maintained a 'reduce' rating on UPL with a target of Rs 690, from the previous Rs 830. It says its fourth quarter results were sharply below expectations on acute margin pressures because of price erosion.

MGL | Macquarie has maintained a 'neutral' rating on MGL with a target of Rs 925 per share. It says its EBITDA margin was at nearly an all-time high

UPL | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on UPL with a target of Rs 925 per share. It says it missed the fourth quarter estimates because of sharp OPM decline.

Reliance Industries Ltd | JP Morgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on RIL with a target of Rs 2,960 per share. It says it continues to see stock price offering attractive risk-reward through FY25.

Pidilite | Macquarie has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Pidilite with a target of Rs 2,000. It says the company is pointing to near-term uncertainty.

