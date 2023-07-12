Reliance Industries, Pidilite, Titan and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Citi has double downgraded its rating on Pidilite from 'sell' to 'buy' with a target of Rs 2,200 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on Shree Cement with a target of Rs 22,250 per share.

1 / 7

Pidilite | Citi has double downgraded its rating on Pidilite from 'sell' to 'buy' with a target of Rs 2,200 per share, from the previous Rs 2,800. It says the earnings growth momentum beyond FY24 will likely be in line with the revenue growth of 12 to 13 percent year-on-year.

2 / 7

Titan | Citi has downgraded its rating on Titan to 'neutral' from 'buy' with a target of Rs 3,280 per share. It says the downgrade is on back of the recent rally in stock price.

3 / 7

HDFC Bank | JPMorgan has resumed its rating on HDFC Bank to ' overweight' with a target of Rs 2,000 per share. It says the merger with HDFC is positive from a medium-term perspective.

4 / 7

Reliance Industries | Morgan Stanley has resumed its rating on Reliance Industries to 'overweight' with a target of Rs 3,210 per share. It says the narrative will shift on earnings positively to an upgrade cycle.

5 / 7

Just Dial | UBS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Just Dial with a target of Rs 1,050 per share. it says there is improvement across all metrics and it sees a sequential margin expansion ahead.

6 / 7

Shree Cement | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on Shree Cement with a target of Rs 22,250 per share. It says the company expects another year of strong demand growth after 15 percent growth for FY23.

7 / 7

Utilities | Jefferies says the power ministry has approved 205 million smart meter installations. It says GIC's announced tie-up with Genus Power points to increasing competition.