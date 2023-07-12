CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsReliance Industries, Pidilite, Titan and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Reliance Industries, Pidilite, Titan and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Reliance Industries, Pidilite, Titan and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 8:36:16 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Citi has double downgraded its rating on Pidilite from 'sell' to 'buy' with a target of Rs 2,200 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on Shree Cement with a target of Rs 22,250 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 7
Show More
Show More

Pidilite | Citi has double downgraded its rating on Pidilite from 'sell' to 'buy' with a target of Rs 2,200 per share, from the previous Rs 2,800. It says the earnings growth momentum beyond FY24 will likely be in line with the revenue growth of 12 to 13 percent year-on-year.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 7
Show More
Show More

Titan | Citi has downgraded its rating on Titan to 'neutral' from 'buy' with a target of Rs 3,280 per share. It says the downgrade is on back of the recent rally in stock price.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 7
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X