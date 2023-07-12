Reliance Industries, Pidilite, Titan and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Citi has double downgraded its rating on Pidilite from 'sell' to 'buy' with a target of Rs 2,200 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on Shree Cement with a target of Rs 22,250 per share.

Pidilite | Citi has double downgraded its rating on Pidilite from 'sell' to 'buy' with a target of Rs 2,200 per share, from the previous Rs 2,800. It says the earnings growth momentum beyond FY24 will likely be in line with the revenue growth of 12 to 13 percent year-on-year.

Titan | Citi has downgraded its rating on Titan to 'neutral' from 'buy' with a target of Rs 3,280 per share. It says the downgrade is on back of the recent rally in stock price.