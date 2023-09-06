Reliance Industries, Paytm, Voltas and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

CNBC TV18
homephotos Newsmarket NewsReliance Industries, Paytm, Voltas and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY

Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Paytm with a target of Rs 1,160 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,950 per share.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 6, 2023 8:04:40 AM IST (Published)

CNBCTV18
Reliance Industries | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,950 per share. It says the company's valuations are favourable after 7 percent correction from the recent peak. 

CNBCTV18
Voltas | MOFSL has reinitiated a 'buy' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 1,000 per share. It says long-term positives for the company will outweigh its near-term challenges.

CNBCTV18
ABB India | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on ABB India with a target of Rs 5,260 per share. It says a strong ordering outlook should ensure the company's execution remains in double digits.

CNBCTV18
Power | CLSA says India's power demand spiked in August to 16 percent from the previous month's 8 percent. It says it prefers inexpensive, high-dividend yielding regulated utilities such as NTPC and NHPC.

CNBCTV18
Paytm | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Paytm with a target of Rs 1,160 per share. It says the company's leadership in devices has several durable advantages and should persist.

