Reliance Industries, Paytm, Voltas and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

1 / 5

Reliance Industries | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,950 per share. It says the company's valuations are favourable after 7 percent correction from the recent peak.

2 / 5

Voltas | MOFSL has reinitiated a 'buy' rating on Voltas with a target of Rs 1,000 per share. It says long-term positives for the company will outweigh its near-term challenges.

3 / 5

ABB India | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on ABB India with a target of Rs 5,260 per share. It says a strong ordering outlook should ensure the company's execution remains in double digits.

4 / 5

Power | CLSA says India's power demand spiked in August to 16 percent from the previous month's 8 percent. It says it prefers inexpensive, high-dividend yielding regulated utilities such as NTPC and NHPC.

5 / 5