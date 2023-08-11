CNBC TV18
Reliance Industries, HCL Tech and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

Aug 11, 2023

Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight'rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 3,000 per share, CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zee Entertainment with a target of Rs 300 per share.

HCL Tech | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on HCL Tech with a target of Rs 1,200 per share. It says the company announced a mega deal closure, which it thingks could reverse some of the underperformance.

Manappuram Finance | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Manappuram Finance with a target of Rs 183 per share. It says the company's gold loan growth was a positive surpirse, its gold yields recovered to 21. 6 percent.

Zee Entertainment | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zee Entertainment with a target of Rs 300 per share. It says it remains positive of the company's merger with Sony, with Zee's valuation compelling at 16x PE for FY25CL.

Page Industries | Macquarie has maintained an 'underperform' rating on Page Industries with a target of Rs 30,000 per share. it says the company remained cautious on calling for a pickup, citing continued volatility.

Reliance Industries | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight'rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 3,000 per share. It says the company is expected to deliver 29 percent earnings CAGR in the next three years.

X