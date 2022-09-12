Stocks to watch today: Reliance Industries, ONGC, Oil India, Bank of Baroda, and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in green on Monday tracing gains across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were marginally up at 17,845. Shares of Reliance Industries, Bank of Baroda, ONGC, Oil India among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on September 12 -

Reliance Industries Ltd | The company has executed definitive documents to acquire polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd by the wholly owned subsidiary Reliance Petroleum Retail Limited (under name change to ‘Reliance Polyester Limited’) for cash consideration of Rs. 1,522 crore and Rs. 70 crore respectively. Additionally, the company informed the exchanges about temporary shutdown of one Crude Distillation Unit (CDU) and Fluidised Catalytic Cracker (FCC) of its SEZ refinery at Jamnagar for routine maintenance and inspection activities about 3 to 4 weeks for CDU and 4 to 5 weeks for FCC.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd | The company said the fire incident at their plant in Sachin GIDC caused four fatalities and 20 people were injured. In an exchange filing, the company said, “Out of the six manufacturing units spread out at different locations in Sachin GIDC of Surat district and Jhagadia GIDC of Bharuch district, the plant at Unit 6, which is an independent Unit and has the lowest capacity. We are trying to assess the damage and will take appropriate actions to operationalise the plant shortly. Also, we are covered for loss of assets and loss of profits under Insurance.”

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd | The company’s board has approved the re-issuance and allotment of 7,500 subordinated, rated, unlisted, unsecured, transferable, redeemable, fully paid up, non-convertible debentures, denominated in Indian Rupees, having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each and an aggregate face value of Rs 75 crore.

Bank of Baroda | The bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) with effect from 12th September 2022. Overnight MCLR has been raised to seven percent from 6.85 percent and one month has been raised to 7.50 percent from 7.40 percent.

Oberoi Realty Ltd | The board has approved the amalgamation of company’s four wholly owned subsidiary — Oberoi Constructions Ltd, Oberoi Mall Ltd, Evenstar Hotels Private Ltd and Incline Really Private Ltd.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd | The board has approved and allotted 600 senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, transferable, principal protected, market linked (PP-MLD) non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh, at par, on a private placement basis in demat form.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd | The company has signed six contracts for Discovered Small Fields (DSF) in the Offshore under DSF-III bid round, with 3 each for fields in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. These include 4 contract areas as sole bidder and 2 contract areas in partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Sunteck Realty Ltd | The company announced that it has acquired ~7.25 acres land parcel in the posh location - Beverly Park at Mira road.

Oil India Ltd | The company announced that it has dissolved its subsidiary Oil India Cyprus.