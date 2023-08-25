Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Aptus Wealth and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

1 / 6

L&T Tech | JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 2,900 per share. It says company is staying away from margin-dilutive large cost takeout deals

Aptus Wealth | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Aptus Wealth with a target of Rs 350 per share. it says he company increased its lending rates to partially offset the borrowing cost pressure.

PB Fintech | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on PB Fintech with a target of Rs 1,000 per share. It says the company is likely to retain its margin in near-term nd witness a gradual upliftment in its core business.

Birlasoft | Nomura has initiated a 'buy' rating on Birlasoft with a target of Rs 610 per share. It says it expects the company to head towards industry leading growth in the medium term.

Reliance Industries | Morgan Stanley has maintained an overweight rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,821 per share. It says it sees the company's earning spicking up pace by 2024.

