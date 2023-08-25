CNBC TV18
Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Aptus Wealth and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Aptus Wealth and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY

JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 2,900 per share, while Nomura has initiated a 'buy' rating on Bajaj FInance with a target of Rs 8,700 per share.

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 25, 2023 8:23:38 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Aptus Wealth and more: Friday's top brokerage calls
L&T Tech | JPMorgan has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 2,900 per share. It says company is staying away from margin-dilutive large cost takeout deals

Aptus Wealth | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Aptus Wealth with a target of Rs 350 per share. it says he company increased its lending rates to partially offset the borrowing cost pressure.

PB Fintech | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on PB Fintech with a target of Rs 1,000 per share. It says the company is likely to retain its margin in near-term nd witness a gradual upliftment in its core business.

Birlasoft | Nomura has initiated a 'buy' rating on Birlasoft with a target of Rs 610 per share. It says it expects the company to head towards industry leading growth in the medium term.

Reliance  Industries | Morgan Stanley has maintained an overweight rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 2,821 per share. It says it sees the company's earning spicking up pace by 2024. 

Bajaj Finance | Nomura has initiated a 'buy' rating on Bajaj FInance with a target of Rs 8,700 per share. It says the concerns regarding Bajaj Finance are overdone, its strong business momentum is likely to continue. It adds that Bajaj Finance has been consistently delivering strong numbers, execution will be key in new segments.

X