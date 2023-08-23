CNBC TV18
homephotos Newsmarket NewsReliance, Colgate, Apollo Tyres more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Reliance, Colgate, Apollo Tyres more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY

CLSA has upgraded its rating on Crompton Consumer to 'buy' with a target of Rs 365 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Colgate with a target of Rs 2,180 per share.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 8:53:05 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Reliance, Colgate, Apollo Tyres more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
Image count1 / 6

Apollo Tyres | UBS has downgraded its rating on Apollo Tyres to 'neutral' with a target of s 430 per share. It says it expects the company's margin performance to be stable.

Image count2 / 6

Tata Motors | JPMorgan has maintained a 'neutral' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 635 per share. It says JPMorgan's monthly sales stracker of JLR indicated that the July 2023 retails grew 16 percent year-on-year.

Image count3 / 6

Reliance Industries | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 3,060 per share. It says the FCF is negative primarily because of a jump in capex during FY23, driven by telecom.

Image count4 / 6

Colgate | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Colgate with a target of Rs 2,180 per share. It says the company's management took serious efforts to highlight initiatives to drive growth and premiumisation.

Image count5 / 6

Colgate | Investec has maintained a 'hold' rating on Colgate with a target of Rs 2,030 per share. It says it believes this fiscal will be a strong earnings growth year for the company on weaker base of volume and margin.

Image count6 / 6

Crompton Consumer | CLSA has upgraded its rating on Crompton Consumer to 'buy' with a target of Rs 365 per share. It says the company's near-term earnings may look soft because of lower margin.

