Stocks to watch today: Reliance, Adani Enterprises, Zee, JSW Energy, HCL Tech and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green on Thursday tracing mixed moves across global markets. SGX Nifty futures were 0.5 percent or 92.5 points up at 17,431.5 on the last count. Shares of Reliance, Adani Enterprises, Zee, JSW Energy, HCL Tech among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on October 6 -

Reliance Industries Ltd | Jio has announced the Beta trial of its True-5G services for Jio users in four cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

Adani Enterprises Ltd | The company has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries, Alwar Alluvial Resources Ltd and Adani Disruptive Ventures Ltd.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd | The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved the amalgamation of the company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited (BEPL) with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (CME), formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India, with certain modifications.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited | The company has executed definitive agreements to acquire 60 percent stake in Ayurveda hospital chain AyurVAID.

HCL Technologies Ltd | The company announced its plan to hire 1,000 people in Brazil in the next two years. The company will also open a new technology center in Campinas.

Bajaj Finance Ltd | The company's customer franchise stood at 62.9 MM for the quarter ended September as compared to 52.8 MM in the year ago period. In Q2 FY23, the customer franchise increased by 2.6 MM. The new loans booked during Q2 FY23 were 6.8 MM as compared to 6.3 MM in the previous year.

JSW Energy Ltd | JSW Neo Energy Ltd, a 100 percent subsidiary of the company, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the government of Maharashtra for setting up a 960 MW capacity of Hydro Pumped Storage Project in the state.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd | The company has acquired additional stake in DP Eurasia N.V. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands B.V.

RBL Bank Ltd | The bank released its business update for the quarter ended September. The bank reported a five percent growth in deposits at 79,407. The gross advances jumped 12 percent from the year ago period.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd | The company's three-year CAGR in India remained robust and close to double-digits. The company's hygiene performance wanned in Indonesia and the growth continued in Africa, USA and Middle East.