1 / 7 RBL Bank | The private lender reported a deposit growth of 6.37 percent year-on-year, the lowest in seven quarters. Advances were 6.5 percent up (year-on-year) at Rs 62,095 crore. The bank's loan market share declined to 0.51 percent vs 0.54 percent, year-on-year. Its shares closed 6.8 percent lower on the BSE.



2 / 7 HDFC Bank Ltd | Shares of HDFC Bank rose as much as 1 percent on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India gave a no-objection certificate with respect to the lender's merger with HDFC Ltd. However, its stock closed 0.25 percent lower on the BSE.



3 / 7 Dabur | The FMCG company, which sells juices, milkshakes, and coconut water in small tetra packs with plastic straws under its 'Real' brand, is likely to be unaffected by the single-use plastic ban. Dabur's food and beverages portfolio stands at 18 percent for Dabur. And though the beverages portfolio constitutes about 80 percent of this, small tetra packs form a small part, an analyst said. The company's shares closed 1 percent up.



4 / 7 Marksans Pharma Ltd | The company's shares surged more than 17 percent after it announced that it was considering a share buyback on July 8. Its stock closed 14.5 percent higher on the BSE.



5 / 7 Dixon Tech | The company's shares slipped following reports of ED conducting searches at more than 40 locations of Chinese mobile companies, according to sources. Its shares closed 1.9 percent lower on the BSE.



6 / 7 Hotel stocks | Shares of most hotels and restaurant chains closed in the green territory on Tuesday, a day after the government banned hotels and restaurants from levying service charges. Shares of Indian Hotels, Sapphire Foods, Zomato, Jubilant FoodWorks, Lemon Tree, closed 1-3.5 percent higher.