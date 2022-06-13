Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homephotos Newsmarket News

Monday's top brokerage calls: RBL Bank, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and more

View as Slide Show Image

Monday's top brokerage calls: RBL Bank, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Monday's top brokerage calls: RBL Bank, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and more

CLSA downgrades the rating to 'outperform' from buy on the shares of RBL Bank with a target of 130, while Jefferies maintain a 'buy' for Ultratech shares with a revised target of 6,550. Here are the top brokerage calls for today -

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More