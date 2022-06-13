[caption id="attachment_13796292" align="aligncenter" width="1492"] CLSA on RBL Bank | The brokerage firm noted that the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as Managing Director and CEO of the Bank raises several questions. Additionally, CLSA said that despite the stock being cheap, it lacks material trigger in near term.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13796302" align="aligncenter" width="1491"] Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharma | The firm maintains 'overweight' on the company's share and estimated $50-70 million sales upside with high margin on a 12-month basis.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13796312" align="aligncenter" width="1490"] Macquarie on Asian Paints | The brokerage firm maintains an 'overweight' rating on the paint company's shares with a target price of Rs 3,500. Macquarie believes that the portfolio-level price hike will be marginal.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13796322" align="aligncenter" width="1491"] Credit Suisse on Medplus Health | The firm notes that the key risk for the company is increasing discounts for order values below Rs 1,000. Despite high growth phase for the industry, e-pharmacies pose a great threat.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13796332" align="aligncenter" width="1488"] Jefferies on Ultratech | The brokerage firm notes that the full impact of fuel price increase would be reflected by the second quarter of FY23. Supported by new expansions, the volume growth trend is expected to continue.[/caption]