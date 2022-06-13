

1 / 5 CLSA on RBL Bank | The brokerage firm noted that the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as Managing Director and CEO of the Bank raises several questions. Additionally, CLSA said that despite the stock being cheap, it lacks material trigger in near term.



2 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Sun Pharma | The firm maintains 'overweight' on the company's share and estimated $50-70 million sales upside with high margin on a 12-month basis.



3 / 5 Macquarie on Asian Paints | The brokerage firm maintains an 'overweight' rating on the paint company's shares with a target price of Rs 3,500. Macquarie believes that the portfolio-level price hike will be marginal.



4 / 5 Credit Suisse on Medplus Health | The firm notes that the key risk for the company is increasing discounts for order values below Rs 1,000. Despite high growth phase for the industry, e-pharmacies pose a great threat.