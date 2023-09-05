Raymond, M&M Financial Services and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

1 / 6

Raymond | Jefferies has initiated a 'buy' rating on Raymond with a target of Rs 2,600 per share. It says the company's growth focus is visiable across businesses, led by category expansion and market share gain.

Raymond | MOFSL has initiated a 'buy' rating on Raymond with a target of Rs 2,600 per share. It says its demerger and promoter's capital infusion are key drivers for the company.

M&M Financial Services Ltd | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on M&M Financial Services with a target of Rs 295 per share. it says for August, the company's assets under management grew 2.7 percent from the previous month, while the disbursment was steady when compared to the previous month, but was up 15 percent from last year.

Power Sector | Jefferies says peak power demand has outpaced availability most days since the last fortnight. Its top picks are NTPC, Power Grid and JSW Energy, while IEX and Tata Power are 'underperform' rated.

Prince Pipes | Antique reiterates its positive stance on Prince Pipes with high conviction on re-rating potential. It says its bathware segment entry sets the tone for long-term double-digit revenue growth.

