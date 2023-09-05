CNBC TV18
Terms and Conditions

Raymond, M&M Financial Services and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Raymond, M&M Financial Services and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY

Jefferies has initiated a 'buy' rating on Raymond with a target of Rs 2,600 per share, while Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on M&M Financial Services with a target of Rs 300 per share.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 5, 2023 7:55:11 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Raymond, M&M Financial Services and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls
Image count1 / 6

Raymond | Jefferies has initiated a 'buy' rating on Raymond with a target of Rs 2,600 per share. It says the company's growth focus is visiable across businesses, led by category expansion and market share gain.

Image count2 / 6

Raymond | MOFSL has initiated a 'buy' rating on Raymond with a target of Rs 2,600 per share. It says its demerger and promoter's capital infusion are key drivers for the company.

Image count3 / 6

M&M Financial Services Ltd | Jefferies has maintained a 'hold' rating on M&M Financial Services with a target of Rs 295 per share. it says for August, the company's assets under management grew 2.7 percent from the previous month, while the disbursment was steady when compared to the previous month, but was up 15 percent from last year.

Image count4 / 6

Power Sector | Jefferies says peak power demand has outpaced availability most days since the last fortnight. Its top picks are NTPC, Power Grid and JSW Energy, while IEX and Tata Power are 'underperform' rated.

Image count5 / 6

Prince Pipes | Antique reiterates its positive stance on Prince Pipes with high conviction on re-rating potential. It says its bathware segment entry sets the tone for long-term double-digit revenue growth.

Image count6 / 6

M&M Financial Services Ltd | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on M&M Financial Services with a target of Rs 300 per share. it says the company's disbursements were flat compared to the previous quarter, but in-line with estimates. its gross assets grew 27 percent from the previous year. However, if its disbursement growth does not pick up, there can be risks to the assets under management (AUM) forecast, it says.

