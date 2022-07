1 / 10 Often referred to as India's Warren Buffett, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, started dabbling in stocks while still in college.



2 / 10 Jhunjhunwala, who is a trader and also a Chartered Accountant began investing with USD 100 in 1985 when the Bombay Stock Exchange Index was at 150.



3 / 10 An investor with a Midas touch, Jhunjhunwala’s most valuable listed holding is watch and jewellery maker Titan.



4 / 10 Over the years, the ace investor has successfully invested in CRISIL, Sesa Goa, Praj Industries, Aurobindo Pharma and NCC.



5 / 10 His early bets on Star Health and Allied Insurance and Metro Brands paid off when both companies were listed in 2021.



6 / 10 Jhunjhunwala also runs a privately-owned stock trading firm called RARE Enterprises. The trading firm derives its name from the first two initials of his name and his wife Rekha's name.



7 / 10 He is also the latest entrant in the aviation market with his latest venture Akasa airlines. The airline is expected to take flight by the end of this month.



8 / 10 On the philanthropic side, Jhunjhunwala contributes to St Jude, a shelter for cancer-affected children.



9 / 10 He also contributes to Agastya International Foundation and Arpan, an entity that helps create awareness among children on sexual exploitation.