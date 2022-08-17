Homephotos newsmarket news

Wednesday's top brokerage calls: RailTel, Sobha and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on the shares of Sobha with a revised target price of Rs 1,024 while Jefferies says FY23 Nifty earnings have already been cut 2.7 percent, early in the year. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

Investec on RailTel
| Investec maintains 'hold' on the shares of RailTel with a revised target price of Rs 110. We cut out FY23/FY24 earnings per share estimates by 46.7 percent/25.6 percent, says the brokerage house.
Morgan Stanley on Sobha | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' rating on the shares of Sobha with a revised target price of Rs 1,024. The brokerage has reduced their FY23-FY24 earnings per share estimates by eight percent each.
CLSA on Steel | CLSA maintains 'underperform' on Tata Steel, 'sell' on JSW and 'outperform' on JSPL. We remain cautious on the sector, the brokerage house said.
Jefferies on Q1 earnings | Cement, pharma and IT companies saw year-on-year declines. FY23 Nifty earnings have already been cut 2.7 percent, early in the year.

