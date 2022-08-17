    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Wednesday's top brokerage calls: RailTel, Sobha and more

    Wednesday's top brokerage calls: RailTel, Sobha and more

    By CNBCTV18.com
    Wednesday's top brokerage calls: RailTel, Sobha and more

    Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on the shares of Sobha with a revised target price of Rs 1,024 while Jefferies says FY23 Nifty earnings have already been cut 2.7 percent, early in the year. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

