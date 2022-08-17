Wednesday's top brokerage calls: RailTel, Sobha and more



1 / 4 Investec on RailTel | Investec maintains 'hold' on the shares of RailTel with a revised target price of Rs 110. We cut out FY23/FY24 earnings per share estimates by 46.7 percent/25.6 percent, says the brokerage house.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Sobha | Morgan Stanley maintains an 'overweight' rating on the shares of Sobha with a revised target price of Rs 1,024. The brokerage has reduced their FY23-FY24 earnings per share estimates by eight percent each.



3 / 4 CLSA on Steel | CLSA maintains 'underperform' on Tata Steel, 'sell' on JSW and 'outperform' on JSPL. We remain cautious on the sector, the brokerage house said.