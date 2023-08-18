PVR Inox, ICICI Bank and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

1 / 6

PVR Inox | CLSA has reiterated its 'buy' rating on PVR Inox with a target of Rs 2,015 per share. It says the success of the recent Hindi films will likely help address concerns of under delivery.

Chemical companies | Jefferies says agro chem destocking pace and breadth is unprecedented. It adds that destocking can be short, US is sowing season in the first quarter in the 2024 calendar year

Telecom | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel. It says for Bharti Airtel, aggregate revenue growth picked up with market share gains. It adds that accelerated market share shifts from Vodafone Idea bodes well for Bharti Airtel and Jio.

Power Companies | Jefferies says the power demand in the April to July period was up and in July it was 6 percent higher year-on-year, reversing the decline trend. It adds that coal stocks at plants are at normalised levels of 12 days. NTPC, Power Grid, JSW Energy remain its top picks.

ICICI Bank | Macquarie has maintained an 'outperform' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,190 per share. It says the bank witnessed improvement in ESG ratings by external agencies, which is commendable.

Financials | Macquarie says data governance and climate policy have pushed up ESG performance for 73 Asia Financial stocks. It has given an 'outperform' rating on DBS, Public Bank, OCBC, ICICI Bank. It has also given an 'outperform' rating on Metropolitan Bank and Hana Financial.