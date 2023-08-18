CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsPVR Inox, ICICI Bank and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

PVR Inox, ICICI Bank and more: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY

CLSA has reiterated its 'buy' rating on PVR Inox with a target of Rs 2,015 per share, while Macquarie has maintained an 'outperform' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,190 per share.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 18, 2023 9:06:51 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
PVR Inox, ICICI Bank and more: Friday's top brokerage calls
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 6

PVR Inox | CLSA has reiterated its 'buy' rating on PVR Inox with a target of Rs 2,015 per share. It says the success of the recent Hindi films will likely help address concerns of under delivery.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 6

Chemical companies | Jefferies says agro chem destocking pace and breadth is unprecedented. It adds that destocking can be short, US is sowing season in the first quarter in the 2024 calendar year

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 6

Telecom | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel. It says for Bharti Airtel, aggregate revenue growth picked up with market share gains. It adds that accelerated market share shifts from Vodafone Idea bodes well for Bharti Airtel and Jio.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 6

Power Companies | Jefferies says the power demand in the April to July period was up and in July it was 6 percent higher year-on-year, reversing the decline trend. It adds that coal stocks at plants are at normalised levels of 12 days. NTPC, Power Grid, JSW Energy remain its top picks. 

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 6

ICICI Bank | Macquarie has maintained an 'outperform' rating on ICICI Bank with a target of Rs 1,190 per share. It says the bank witnessed improvement in ESG ratings by external agencies, which is commendable.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 6

Financials | Macquarie says data governance and climate policy have pushed up ESG performance for 73 Asia Financial stocks. It has given an 'outperform' rating on DBS, Public Bank, OCBC, ICICI Bank. It has also given an 'outperform' rating on Metropolitan Bank and Hana Financial.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X