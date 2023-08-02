PVR Inox, Escorts Kubota and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY
Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Navin Fluorine with a target of Rs 4,951 per share, while CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Escorts Kubota with a target of Rs 2,002 per share.
Navin Fluorine | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Navin Fluorine with a target of Rs 4,951 per share. It says the rating comes in the backdrop of the company's new CDMO order and upside levers to volume as well as margin.
Cholamandalam Finance | CLSA has downgraded its rating on Cholamandalam Finance to 'outperform' from 'buy' with a target of Rs 1,250 per share. It says the company's growth has been strong, but its net interest margin (NIM) has been compressed.
PVR Inox | CLSA has maintained a 'buy' rating on PVR Inox with a target of Rs 2,015 per share. It says the company's management is optimistic on the content line up in the near future.
PVR Inox | HSBC has maintained a 'buy' rating on PVR Inox with a target of Rs 1,920 per share. It says the company's first quarter earnings were disappointing, but a sequential rebound augurs well for the rest of this fiscal.
Escorts Kubota | CLSA has maintained a 'sell' rating on Escorts Kubota with a target of Rs 2,002 per share. It says the company's first quarter beat estimates on lower RM costs and higher revenue, mainly in construction and railway.
Oberoi Realty | CLSA has downgraded its rating on Oberoi Realty to 'sell' with a target of Rs 1,052 per share. It says the company is expecting a better second half of this fiscal, driven by a revival of sales in its Worli and Mulund projects in Mumbai.