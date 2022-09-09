    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    PVR, IndiGo, Tech Mahindra and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 9

    PVR, IndiGo, Tech Mahindra and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 9

    PVR, IndiGo, Tech Mahindra and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 9
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    The Indian market ended Friday's trading session flat. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17833.35, 34.60 points up, while the BSE Sensex closed at 59793.14, up 104.92 points. Here are the key stocks that moved most today:

    cinema stocks, cinema shares, pvr stock, pvr shares, inox stock, inox shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    1 / 6

    Cinema stocks | As the first edition to the Astroverse Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released on September 9, stocks of multiplex platforms PVR, INOX Leisure and Cineline dipped after the critics and audience came out disappointed. The shares of PVR and Inox ended 5.2 and nearly 5.1 percent down, respectively.

    NTPC, NTPC stock, NTPC shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    2 / 6

    NTPC Ltd | National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) shares hovered near all-time highs on Friday after the electricity generation company said it has entered into a pact to supply renewable energy to the country's Armed Forces. However, its stock ended nearly 0.1 percent lower.

    indigo stocks, indigo shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    3 / 6

    IndiGo | Shares of IndiGo’s parent company Intergloble Aviation traded red after co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal and his wife on Thursday divested a 2.74 per cent stake in the parent company InterGlobe Aviation for Rs 2,005 crore through open market transactions. Its stock ended0.3 percent down.

    HCL Tech, MPhasis, Infosys, MindTree, Tech Mahindra, Larsen &amp; Toubro Infotech Ltd and L&amp;T Technology Services Ltd, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india, it stocks, it shares
    4 / 6

    IT stocks | The Nifty IT index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 2.2 percent. The shares of HCL Tech, MPhasis, Infosys, MindTree, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd and L&T Technology Services Ltd ended 2.1 to 4.1 percent higher.

    5 / 6

    UltraTech Cement | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 1.9 percent down.

    Allcargo logistics, allcargo stocks, allcargo shares, key stocks, stocks that moved, stock market india
    6 / 6

    Allcargo Logistics Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended 11.1 percent up.

    Previous Article

    Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 105 pts higher and Nifty settles above 17,800 — rupee jumps to 79.58 vs dollar

    Next Article

    Samvardhana Motherson shares rise with large volumes — here's why

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng