PVR, IndiGo, Tech Mahindra and more: Key stocks that moved the most on September 9

SUMMARY The Indian market ended Friday's trading session flat. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17833.35, 34.60 points up, while the BSE Sensex closed at 59793.14, up 104.92 points. Here are the key stocks that moved most today:

Cinema stocks | As the first edition to the Astroverse Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released on September 9, stocks of multiplex platforms PVR, INOX Leisure and Cineline dipped after the critics and audience came out disappointed. The shares of PVR and Inox ended 5.2 and nearly 5.1 percent down, respectively.

NTPC Ltd | National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) shares hovered near all-time highs on Friday after the electricity generation company said it has entered into a pact to supply renewable energy to the country's Armed Forces. However, its stock ended nearly 0.1 percent lower.

IndiGo | Shares of IndiGo’s parent company Intergloble Aviation traded red after co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal and his wife on Thursday divested a 2.74 per cent stake in the parent company InterGlobe Aviation for Rs 2,005 crore through open market transactions. Its stock ended0.3 percent down.

IT stocks | The Nifty IT index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 2.2 percent. The shares of HCL Tech, MPhasis, Infosys, MindTree, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd and L&T Technology Services Ltd ended 2.1 to 4.1 percent higher.

UltraTech Cement | Nifty50's top loser, its stock ended 1.9 percent down.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its stock ended 11.1 percent up.