Punjab National Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Forge and more: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY JPMorgan has an overweight call on PNB while Jefferies has given a buy rating to IndusInd Bank. Check out the top stocks on brokerage radar on December 12

1 / 5

JPMorgan gives an overweight call on PNB, says upgrade follows co’s Q2 disclosures. Net slippages have got into negative territory

2 / 5

Jefferies gives a buy rating on IndusInd Bank, says ready for next leg of re-rating. Expect loan growth to improve to over 20% from FY24

3 / 5

Morgan Stanely gives an overweight call on Bharat Forge, says key focus on new biz avenues such as defence, aerospace, EVs. Co expects to strengthen its core portfolio while expanding into new business segments

4 / 5

Morgan Stanley gives an equal-weight call on AB Capital, says taking a breather after strong recent run up. Profitability across businesses has been improving & gaining investor recognition

5 / 5

Nomura gives a buy call on Honeywell Auto, says execution & margin to pick up as services/exports recover. Expect a turnaround in H2FY23 continuing into FY24