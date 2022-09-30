    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsmarket News

    Power Grid, Hindalco, SRF: Friday's top brokerage calls

    Power Grid, Hindalco, SRF: Friday's top brokerage calls

    Power Grid, Hindalco, SRF: Friday's top brokerage calls
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Jefferies has a 'hold' stance on SRF with a target price of Rs 2,290 while CLSA has a 'buy' call on shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525. Check out top stocks on brokerage radar today

    1 / 4

    SRF | Jefferies has a 'hold' stance on SRF with a target price of Rs 2,290 per share. The brokerage expects weakness in the company's July to September quarter earnings.

    2 / 4

    Hindalco | CLSA has a 'buy' call on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525 on the company's shares. The brokerage firm sees concerns in demand for the aluminum maker's downstream business and weak financial results for the second quarter.

    3 / 4

    Power Grid Corporation | Jefferies has a 'buy' stance on Power Grid Corporation with a target price of Rs 260 per share. The brokerage believes that the company is a beneficiary of asset monetisation.

    4 / 4

    Financial service companies | CLSA said that it expects a strong September quarter for financial companies with improved margins. It added that it sees 10bps margin improvement in net interest margins of SBI, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    FTSE keeps India on watchlist for EM Bond index inclusion, to reassess in 2023

    Next Article

    RBI may announce fourth straight rate hike amid red-hot inflation — what to expect

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng