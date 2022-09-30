Power Grid, Hindalco, SRF: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY
Jefferies has a 'hold' stance on SRF with a target price of Rs 2,290 while CLSA has a 'buy' call on shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525. Check out top stocks on brokerage radar today
SRF | Jefferies has a 'hold' stance on SRF with a target price of Rs 2,290 per share. The brokerage expects weakness in the company's July to September quarter earnings.
Hindalco | CLSA has a 'buy' call on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525 on the company's shares. The brokerage firm sees concerns in demand for the aluminum maker's downstream business and weak financial results for the second quarter.
Power Grid Corporation | Jefferies has a 'buy' stance on Power Grid Corporation with a target price of Rs 260 per share. The brokerage believes that the company is a beneficiary of asset monetisation.
Financial service companies | CLSA said that it expects a strong September quarter for financial companies with improved margins. It added that it sees 10bps margin improvement in net interest margins of SBI, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.