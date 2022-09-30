Power Grid, Hindalco, SRF: Friday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has a 'hold' stance on SRF with a target price of Rs 2,290 while CLSA has a 'buy' call on shares of Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525. Check out top stocks on brokerage radar today

1 / 4

SRF | Jefferies has a 'hold' stance on SRF with a target price of Rs 2,290 per share. The brokerage expects weakness in the company's July to September quarter earnings.

2 / 4

Hindalco | CLSA has a 'buy' call on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525 on the company's shares. The brokerage firm sees concerns in demand for the aluminum maker's downstream business and weak financial results for the second quarter.

3 / 4

Power Grid Corporation | Jefferies has a 'buy' stance on Power Grid Corporation with a target price of Rs 260 per share. The brokerage believes that the company is a beneficiary of asset monetisation.

4 / 4

Financial service companies | CLSA said that it expects a strong September quarter for financial companies with improved margins. It added that it sees 10bps margin improvement in net interest margins of SBI, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.