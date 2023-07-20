Polycab, IPCA Labs and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on IPCA Labs with a target of Rs 866 per share, while Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Polycab with a target of Rs 4,800 per share.

IPCA Labs | Nomura has maintained a 'neutral' rating on IPCA Labs with a target of Rs 866 per share. It sas the near-term earnings risk to consensus estimate.

Newgen Soft | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy'rating on Newgen Soft with a target of Rs 860 per share. It says the first quarter numbers beat estimates with 34 percent revenue growth being the key highlight.

Can Fin Homes | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Can Fin Homes with a target of Rs 850 per share. It says its first quarter PAT was 7 percent ahead of estimates because of better-than-expected NIMs and lower opex.

Can Fin Homes | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight'rating on Can Fin Homes with a target of Rs 640 per share. It says its PAT beat estimates by 9 percent led by higher NIM and lower operating costs.

L&T Finance | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on L&T Finance with a target of Rs 105 per share. It says higher-than-expected NII and fees drove a 2 percent PAT beat.

