Stocks to watch: PB Fintech, Bank of India, SJVN, Orchid Pharma and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red on the last trading day of the weak amid largely negative global cues. SGX Nifty futures were last trading 62 points or 0.3 percent lower at 18,913.5. Shares of PB Fintech, Bank of India, SJVN, Orchid Pharma among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on December 2 -

1 / 8

PB Fintech Ltd | The SoftBank Group Corp's SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd to sell a stake of 5.1 percent ( or 2.3 crore shares) in PB Fintech on Friday, December 2, the parent firm of online insurance broker Policybazaar, through a block deal, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

2 / 8

Bank of India | The public sector lender has raised Rs 1,500 crore through Basel-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds. The issue consisted of Rs 500 crore base issue and a green-shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore. The proceeds will be used to shore up the regulatory and growth capital requirements of the bank.

3 / 8

SJVN Ltd | The state-run company said its arm SJVN Green Energy Ltd and Grid Corporation of Odisha will form a joint venture to develop a 1,000-MW hydroelectric project and 2,000-MW solar project entailing an investment of Rs 20,000 crore. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding for developing hydro and solar projects.

4 / 8

Bandhan Bank Ltd | Plutus Wealth Management on Thursday acquired shares of the private lender for Rs 212 crore through an open market transaction.

5 / 8

Orchid Pharma Ltd | The company announced that the board has approved the issuance of equity shares up to Rs 500 crore with a face value of Rs 10 each through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

6 / 8

NMDC Ltd | The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management invited expressions of interest for the company's Nagarnar Steel Plant and offered to sell a 50.8 percent stake in the company. Eligible entities can submit an EoI either independently or as a consortium member and the consortium shall have a maximum number of four members, including one lead member.

7 / 8

Yes Bank Ltd | The private sector lender said the Reserve Bank of India has conditionally approved the sale of securities worth Rs 8,898 crore to global private equity players Carlyle and Advent groups.

8 / 8

NLC India Ltd | The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Grid Corporation of Odisha) for the purpose of setting up Ground Mounted/Floating Solar Power Projects, Pumped Hydro Storage Projects, Green Hydrogen Projects and any other renewable projects.