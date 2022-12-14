Stocks to watch: Paytm, Sapphire Foods, Piramal Enterprises, Axis Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the green on Wednesday amid positive global cues. SGX Nifty futures were last trading 98 points or 0.5 percent higher at 18,799. Shares of Paytm, Sapphire Foods, Piramal Enterprises, Axis Bank among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on December 13 -

1 / 11

Sapphire Foods India Ltd | CNBC Awaaz has reported that Samara Capital and a large PE fund are likely to sell 30 lakh shares of the Yum! franchisee operator through a large block deal. The deal size is said to be worth Rs 400 crore.

2 / 11

One 97 Communications Ltd | The digital financial services firm, which operates under the Paytm brand, announced the buyback of 5,246,913 equity shares at a price not exceeding Rs 810 per share. The company said the buyback of shares will be done through the open market route.

3 / 11

Axis Bank Ltd | The private sector lender has raised Rs 12,000 crore by issuing bonds at a coupon rate of 7.88 percent. The bonds are redeemable at the end of 10 years (the redemption date is December 13, 2032), the bank said.

4 / 11

Piramal Enterprises Ltd | The financial services arm of the Piramal Group said its wholly-owned subsidiary Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd has acquired a 100 percent stake in PRL Agastya Private Ltd for Rs 90 crore. After the acquisition, PRL Agastya will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of PCHFL.

5 / 11

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd | The company received in-principle approval from BSE and NSE for the transfer of non-convertible debentures issued by the company to HDFC Bank.

6 / 11

Yes Bank Ltd | The bank's board has approved allotment of a total of 369,61,55,702 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each and 255,97,61,818 share warrants convertible into equity shares of face value Rs 2 each on a preferential basis to CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings Ltd.

7 / 11

UltraTech Cement Ltd | The company has commissioned a 1.9 mtpa greenfield clinker backed grinding capacity at Pali Cement Works, Rajasthan. This forms part of the first phase of capacity expansion that was announced in December 2020. The company along with its subsidiary now has 16.25 mtpa cement capacity in the state of Rajasthan, and total cement manufacturing capacity of 121.35 mtpa in India.

8 / 11

TVS Motor Company Ltd | The manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers said it plans to launch the Euro-5 two-wheelers in Turkey. The company will further strengthen its presence in Turkey with products like TVS Jupiter, TVS NTORQ Race Edition, TVS Raider and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V which will be Euro5 compliant.

9 / 11

Ahlada Engineers Ltd | The company has bagged an order worth Rs 72.05 crore. The company said this project is part of flagship program “Mana Ooru-Mana Badi/ Mana Basthi-Mana Badi" in the Telangana. The scope of the project is for supply of Green Chalk Boards.

10 / 11

Shriram Finance Ltd | The company approved and allotted senior secured rated, listed principal protected market linked redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCD) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis. The aggregate issue size is Rs 19.5 crore.

11 / 11

IFB Industries Ltd | The board of the company has approved an investment of up to Rs 97 crores in 9.7 crore equity shares of IFB Refrigeration Limited in two tranches by March 2023.