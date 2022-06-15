Paytm, Ramco Systems, Tata Chemicals and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 15



1 / 7 One 97 Communications Ltd | The parent company of Paytm on Wednesday reported rapid growth in its lending business, with loan disbursals in the April-May period jumping 471 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago. Paytm shares gained on the company's strong operating update. Its stock closed nearly 1.3 percent up on the BSE..



2 / 7 Hero MotoCorp | Hero MotoCorp saw a sharp rise and was also trading at the day's high during today's session after LIC increased holding in the company. Among the top Nifty50 gainers, its shares however closed nearly 1.8 percent up.



3 / 7 Vijaya Diagnostics | Nifty500's top gainer, shares of Vijaya Diagnostics closed 13 percent higher.



4 / 7 Ramco Systems | The company's shares gained 20 percent after the management gave a positive growth outlook, boosting the stock's sentiment. The shares of Ramco Systems closed nearly 20 percent up on the BSE.



5 / 7 Tata Chemicals | The shares of Tata Chemicals closed nearly 4 percent lower as they traded ex-dividend. The shares hit a 3-month low of Rs Rs868.10 in today's trading session. However, it closed Rs 872.65 apiece on the BSE.



6 / 7 Bajaj Auto | Shares of Bajaj Auto dropped about a percent on Wednesday after the Board of Directors, in a meeting on June 14, decided to defer the share buyback plan that was brought before it for consideration. The shares closed 0.3 percent up on the BSE.