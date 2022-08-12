Macquarie maintains 'underperform' rating on Paytm with a target price of Rs 450 whereas CS maintains an 'outperform' call on the shares of Cummins with a revised target price of Rs 1,475. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day
Macquarie maintains 'underperform' rating on Paytm with a target price of Rs 450 whereas CS maintains an 'outperform' call on the shares of Cummins with a revised target price of Rs 1,475. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day
Macquarie maintains 'underperform' rating on Paytm with a target price of Rs 450 whereas CS maintains an 'outperform' call on the shares of Cummins with a revised target price of Rs 1,475. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day