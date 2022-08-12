

1 / 4 Macquarie on Paytm | Macquarie maintains 'underperform' rating on the shares of Paytm with a target price of Rs 450. The brokerage house notes that new RBI norms could add operational complexity to BNPL business.



2 / 4 Macquarie on Pidilite | Macquarie maintains 'underperform' rating on the shares of Pidilite with a target price of Rs 2,025. The brokerage house says that the key takeaways from the conference call were near-term margin concerns.



3 / 4 Credit Suisse on Power Grid | CS maintains a 'neutral' stance on the shares of Power Grid with a revised target price of Rs 210. CS says that the combination of valuation and growth may still be relatively weak.