Paytm, Hindalco, CEAT: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA continues to have a 'sell' call on Paytm with a target price of Rs 650 on its shares while Nomura has a 'neutral' call on CEAT with a target price of Rs 1,641 on its shares. Check out the top brokerage calls for Wednesday

Paytm | CLSA continues to have a 'sell' call on Paytm with a target price of Rs 650 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's Q2 result is in-line with expectations and witnessed incremental profitability that is driven by lending.

Paytm | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' stance on Paytm with a target price of Rs 785 on its shares.

Hindalco | CLSA continues to have a 'buy' call on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525 on its shares. The brokerage said the company's Q2 result is in-line with expectations but the near-term outlook looks weak. The brokerage has revised down the capex guidance for the fiscal.

CEAT | Nomura has a 'neutral' call on CEAT with a target price of Rs 1,641 on its shares. The brokerage expects the firm's volume growth of the company to normalise to 6 percent in FY24 and 5 percent in FY25.