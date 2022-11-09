Cross
    Paytm, Hindalco, CEAT: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

    By Sangam Singh

    SUMMARY

    CLSA continues to have a 'sell' call on Paytm with a target price of Rs 650 on its shares while Nomura has a 'neutral' call on CEAT with a target price of Rs 1,641 on its shares. Check out the top brokerage calls for Wednesday

    Paytm | CLSA continues to have a 'sell' call on Paytm with a target price of Rs 650 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's Q2 result is in-line with expectations and witnessed incremental profitability that is driven by lending.

    Paytm | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' stance on Paytm with a target price of Rs 785 on its shares.

    Hindalco | CLSA continues to have a 'buy' call on Hindalco with a target price of Rs 525 on its shares. The brokerage said the company's Q2 result is in-line with expectations but the near-term outlook looks weak. The brokerage has revised down the capex guidance for the fiscal.

    CEAT | Nomura has a 'neutral' call on CEAT with a target price of Rs 1,641 on its shares. The brokerage expects the firm's volume growth of the company to normalise to 6 percent in FY24 and 5 percent in FY25.

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng