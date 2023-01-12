homephotos Newsmarket News

Paytm, Divi's Laboratories, SBI Life and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 12

Paytm, Divi's Laboratories, SBI Life and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 12

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 12, 2023 4:20:33 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17858.20, 37.50 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 59958.03, 147.47 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Image count1 / 6

Paytm | Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., parent of payments company Paytm fell as much as 8 percent on Thursday after 2 crore shares exchanged hands in a single large trade. Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended 6.2 percent lower.

Image count2 / 6

ONGC | Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services has retained its 'Buy' call on ONGC with a target price of Rs 198 per share, making it the top idea for 2023 in the gas and petroleum sector. Its shares were trading nearly 2 percent higher on Thursday. However, its stock ended nearly 0.3 percent lower.

Image count3 / 6

Divi's Laboratories | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 3 percent lower.

Image count4 / 6

Nykaa | As many as 1.4 crore shares or 0.5 percent of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent company of fashion e-tailer Nykaa exchanged hands in a large trade on Thursday. Its stock ended nearly 3.5 percent lower.

Image count5 / 6

Brightcom Group Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 6.2 percent higher.

Image count6 / 6

SBI Life | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 1.9 percent higher.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates jump by Rs 115 to touch Rs 55,800

Next Article

Sensex and Nifty 50 end volatile session lower, Nifty Bank ends 150 points lower

arrow down