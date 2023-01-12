Paytm, Divi's Laboratories, SBI Life and more: Key stocks that moved the most on January 12

SUMMARY Indian benchmark indices ended Thursday's trading session on a negative note. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17858.20, 37.50 points lower and the BSE Sensex ended at 59958.03, 147.47 points down. Here are the key stocks that moved-

Paytm | Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., parent of payments company Paytm fell as much as 8 percent on Thursday after 2 crore shares exchanged hands in a single large trade. Nifty500's top loser, its shares ended 6.2 percent lower.

ONGC | Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services has retained its 'Buy' call on ONGC with a target price of Rs 198 per share, making it the top idea for 2023 in the gas and petroleum sector. Its shares were trading nearly 2 percent higher on Thursday. However, its stock ended nearly 0.3 percent lower.

Divi's Laboratories | Nifty50's top loser, its shares ended 3 percent lower.

Nykaa | As many as 1.4 crore shares or 0.5 percent of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent company of fashion e-tailer Nykaa exchanged hands in a large trade on Thursday. Its stock ended nearly 3.5 percent lower.

Brightcom Group Ltd | Nifty500's top gainer, its shares ended 6.2 percent higher.

SBI Life | Nifty50's top gainer, its shares ended 1.9 percent higher.