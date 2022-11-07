Stocks to watch: Paytm, BPCL, Coal India, SBI, Indigo, Bank of Baroda and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to make a gap-up start on the first trading day of the week. SGX Nifty futures were up 94 points or 0.5 percent at 18,297 at the last count. Shares of Paytm, BPCL, Coal India, SBI, Indigo, Bank of Baroda among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 7 -

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, AFFLE (India) Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Coal India Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Divi's Laboratories Ltd, India Cements Ltd, KEC International Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd | These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

Bank of Baroda | The bank reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 3,313.4 crore for the September quarter, up 58.7 percent from the year-ago period. However, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) dropped 11.8 percent to Rs 46,374.4 crore from last September's Rs 52,590 crore, and its net NPA dropped 23.6 percent to Rs 9672.2 crore from last fiscal's Rs 12,652.7 crore.

State Bank of India | The bank posted its highest-ever net profit at Rs 13,264.5 crore for the July to September period of FY23, up 73.9 percent versus Rs 7,626 crore in the same period of FY22. The bank's operating profit grew by 16.82 percent to Rs 21,120 core versus Rs 18,079 core year-on-year.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd | The company posted a 8.1 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 3,650.2 crore during the July-September period of this financial year versus Rs 3,376 crore in the same period in FY22.

Marico Ltd | The homegrown FMCG major reported a 2.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 307 crore for the second quarter that ended September. The revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,496 crore during the period under review.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd | The parent company of the country's largest airline IndiGo reported a loss of Rs 1,583.3 crore for the second quarter that ended September. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 12,497.6 crore during the period under review, up 122.8 percent against Rs 5,608.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Reliance Industries Ltd | The billionaire Mukesh Ambani's company said its board of directors has appointed K.V. Kamath as an independent director of the company for a term of five years with effect from the date he assumes office.

Tata Motors Ltd | The company has announced a marginal price hike across its passenger vehicles effective from November 7. The weighted average increase will be 0.9%, depending on the variant and model.

NIIT Ltd | The talent development company and managed training services provider said it had acquired US-based St Charles Consulting Group for a fixed consideration of $23.4 million (about Rs 192 crore).

Jagran Prakashan Ltd | The publisher of the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran announced that it will buy back 4.6 crore paid-up equity shares of the company aggregating Rs 345 crore.