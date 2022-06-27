ONGC, Vedanta, Zomato and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 27



1 / 7 Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd | The shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories saw a rise in today's trading session following the settlement with Indivior for Suboxone. Its shares closed just 0.18 percent up on the BSE.



2 / 7 ONGC | Nifty50's top gainer, ONGC's shares closed 3.3 percent higher



3 / 7 Vedanta | The company's shares rose over 4 percent in today's trading session after JPMorgan said the metal company remains best positioned to take advantage of higher LME Zinc prices. It closed 2.9 percent up on the BSE.



4 / 7 Zomato | Shares of Zomato opened higher after the online food delivery platform said the company would acquire Blink Commerce (formerly known as Grofers) for Rs 4,447.48 crore in a share swap deal. However, the enthusiasm faded away soon, with shares slipping into the red. Nifty500's top loser, Zomato's shares closed 6.6 percent lower.



5 / 7 IT stocks | The Nifty IT index increased the most among sectoral indices on the NSE, up 2.05 percent. Shares of Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, L&T Technology Services Limited, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, MPhasis, Coforge Ltd, and MindTree Ltd ended 1.5-4.5 percent up.



6 / 7 Mastek | Waltham Forest Council selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications & Evosys, a Mastek company, to enhance business processes. The company's shares closed 3.04 percent up.