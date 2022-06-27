ONGC, Vedanta, Zomato and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 27

[caption id="attachment_13543192" align="aligncenter" width="1000"] Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd | The shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories saw a rise in today's trading session following the settlement with Indivior for Suboxone. Its shares closed just 0.18 percent up on the BSE.[/caption][caption id="attachment_9288021" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] ONGC | Nifty50's top gainer, ONGC's shares closed 3.3 percent higher[/caption][caption id="attachment_5557301" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Vedanta | The company's shares rose over 4 percent in today's trading session after JPMorgan said the metal company remains best positioned to take advantage of higher LME Zinc prices. It closed 2.9 percent up on the BSE.[/caption][caption id="attachment_9984841" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Zomato | Shares of Zomato opened higher after the online food delivery platform said the company would acquire Blink Commerce (formerly known as Grofers) for Rs 4,447.48 crore in a share swap deal. However, the enthusiasm faded away soon, with shares slipping into the red. Nifty500's top loser, Zomato's shares closed 6.6 percent lower.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13356472" align="aligncenter" width="1000"] IT stocks | The Nifty IT index increased the most among sectoral indices on the NSE, up 2.05 percent. Shares of Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, L&T Technology Services Limited, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, MPhasis, Coforge Ltd, and MindTree Ltd ended 1.5-4.5 percent up.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11108692" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Mastek | Waltham Forest Council selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications & Evosys, a Mastek company, to enhance business processes. The company's shares closed 3.04 percent up.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13513602" align="aligncenter" width="1000"] Tata Power | Shares of Tata Power rose as much as 2 percent during today's trading session even as Morgan Stanley cut its target price on the stock to Rs 175 from Rs 244. The brokerage firm has an ‘underweight’ stance on the stock and has also slashed its earnings estimates by 3-10 percent over FY23-24. However, its stock closed just 0.1 percent up on the BSE.[/caption]