By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
ONGC, Vedanta, Zomato and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 27

Indian benchmark indices ended today's session in the green. Nifty50 ended at 15,832.05, 132.80 points higher, while Sensex closed at 53,161.28, 433.30 points up. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session-

