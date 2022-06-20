ONGC, Vedanta, HUL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on June 20



1 / 7 MSTC Ltd | The secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management tweeted that multiple expressions of interest were received for Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL) divestment. FSNL is a subsidiary of MSTC. Its shares closed nearly 6.3 percent lower on the BSE.



2 / 7 Greenlam Industries Ltd | The company's shares surged over 11 percent after its board approved Rs 195 crore preferential issue to Smiti Holding. However, the company's stock closed 0.9 percent up on the BSE.



3 / 7 ONGC | Nifty50's top loser, ONGC's shares closed 4.8 percent lower.



4 / 7 Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) | FMCG stocks were trading higher in today's session as investors turned positive on the space due to various factors, including globally coordinated efforts to tame inflation, price hikes taken by companies like HUL and most importantly because the monsoon is picking up pace. Among the top Nifty50 gainers, the shares of HUL closed 3.8 percent higher.



5 / 7 Vedanta | The company's shares closed nearly 12.7 percent lower on the BSE after reports of the firm seeking to sell its copper plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.



6 / 7 Delta Corp Ltd | The company's shares tanked over 8 percent during today's trading session after a report highlighted that ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have been selling shares of the company throughout June. However, its stock closed 4.9 percent lower on the BSE.