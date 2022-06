1 / 7 ONGC | Nifty50's top gainer, the shares of ONGC closed 4.8 percent higher on the NSE.



2 / 7 HG Infra Engineering Ltd | The company's shares closed 3.3 percent higher on the BSE after it bagged an order worth Rs 4,971 crore from Adani Transport.



3 / 7 Vedanta Ltd | Shares of Vedanta Ltd closed 1.86 percent lower on the BSE after the company's promoters released a pledge on entire 69.7 percent equity.



4 / 7 PB Fintech | Nifty500's top loser, PB Fintech's shares closed 11.5 percent lower, after a large deal took place on the NSE. About 38.34 lakh shares, representing 0.85 percent equity stake, worth Rs 235.74 crore, changed hands on the stock exchange at Rs 615 per share.



5 / 7 Gujarat Gas | Shares of Gujarat Gas Limited continued to fall as the Street worried about the price cut taken by the gas distribution company for its industrial segment weighing on the stock. The company's stock closed 4.16 percent lower on the BSE.



6 / 7 Nifty IT | Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index closed 1.57 percent lower. Earlier in the day, JPMorgan said that there could be further downside in the IT stocks as growth in earnings is likely to be impacted owing to multiple reasons, including inflation. Shares of Tech Mahindra, Wipro, MPhasis, MindTree, HCL Tech, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Coforge Limited and TCS closed 1.1 to 2.07 percent lower.