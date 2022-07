1 / 5 JPMorgan on ONGC | JPMorgan downgrades rating on ONGC shares to 'neutral' with a revised target price of Rs 155. Near-term dividend yield to provide downside support says the brokerage house and cuts FY23 earnings per share (EPS) by 32 percent and FY24 EPS by 26 percent.



2 / 5 GS on Reliance Industries | Goldman Sachs says that estimated impact to GRM (gross refining margin) from export taxes at between $1.50-12.70/bbl. Every $1/bbl change in GRM will impact FY23/24 EBITDA estimates by 3 percent.



3 / 5 MS on Federal Bank | Morgan Stanley notes that the gross loan growth for the bank is strong sequentially at 4.6 percent. The brokerage house says that the loan to deposit ratio for the bank will improve.



4 / 5 GS on ONGC | Goldman Sachs lowers the FY23/24 EBITDA estimates by 23 percent. According to the brokerage house, the windfall tax was a surprise, but the risk-reward remains favorable for the company.