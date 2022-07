1 / 6 Metal stocks | The Nifty Metal index fell the most among sectoral indices on the NSE, down nearly 1 percent. Shares of Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, NMDC, Steel Authority of India, Hindustan Copper, Jindal Steel and Power ended around 0.2-2.1 percent lower after a gloomy commentary by Jefferies wrecked the risk-appetite of investors.



2 / 6 ONGC | The shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) extended losses on Monday, three days after the government levied a windfall tax on profits of oil and gas companies with crude skyrocketing in 2022. Nifty50's top loser, ONGC's shares closed 3.7 percent down.



3 / 6 ITC Ltd | The company's stock continued the upmove and it rose to a 3-year high. Its shares closed 2.6 percent higher on the BSE.



4 / 6 VA Tech Wabag Ltd | VA Tech bagged an order worth Rs 430 crore from Reliance Industries for a 53 MLD Desalination Plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat. Its stock closed nearly 2.4 percent up on the BSE.



5 / 6 Avenue Supermarts Ltd | Shares of Avenue Supermarts — owner and operator of D-Mart — rose almost 5 percent in early trade on Monday after the company's revenue for the April to June 2022 quarter nearly doubled. However, its stock closed 3.2 percent higher on the BSE.