ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, Vodafone Idea: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY With the domestic market poised to start the day in the green, CLSA suggests buying ONGC while Jefferies has raised the target price on Apollo Hospitals. Check out February 16's top brokerage calls here

CLSA has given a buy rating on ONGC, target at Rs 225/share, saying more confidence on the start of production from the new project. Earnings miss on higher exploration and opex costs, it added.

Jefferies raises target price of Apollo Hospitals to Rs 5,375/share, gives buy rating on co. Q3 EBITDA was dragged down by highest-ever quarterly investments for Apollo 24/7, Jefferies adds

Nomura has given the telco a ‘reduce’ rating with the target price set at Rs 5/share as it noted uncertainty prevails while fund raise holds key. A large and quick fund raise is now vital given upcoming dues, the brokerage noted. CLSA has given it a sell rating with a target price of Rs 5/share. It noted that ARPU is increasing but subscriber loss has continued for the telco.

Jefferies suggests holding Bicon but has cut the target price to Rs 260 per share, noting that Q3 results missed an estimate even if adjusted for one-off impact. While outlook for generics is improving, delays in new biosimilar launches and integration of viatris are key challenges, it said. It has cut EBITDA estimate for FY23-25 By 5-17 percent.

CLSA has given Prestige Estates a buy rating with a target of Rs 566 per share, noting that a strong presale momentum continues for the company but margin remains elusive.