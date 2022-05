1 / 6 ONGC | The top Nifty50 gainer, ONGC’s stock ended 3 percent up on NSE.



2 / 6 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | Shares of the port company ended 1.52 percent down after the company said its board meet to consider quarterly earnings were rescheduled to May 24. The earnings report was due today.



3 / 6 Asian Paints | The paint maker's shares ended almost 1 percent lower on the BSE as investors likely took some money off the table after Tuesday's rise on earnings boost.



4 / 6 Indiabulls Housing Finance | The company's stock extended losses for the fourth straight session today and ended 20.47 percent lower on the BSE. It was the worst performer on Nifty500.



5 / 6 VIP Industries | The luggage company's stock ended 8 percent higher and was the best performer on Nifty500.