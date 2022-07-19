

1 / 5 Jefferies on Oberoi Realty | Jefferies maintains a 'hold' on the shares of Oberoi Realty with a target price of Rs 860. The brokerage house notes that the Worli project occupancy and new launches are expected to drive FY23 sales.



2 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Oberoi Realty | MS maintains an 'equal-weight' on the shares of Oberoi Realty with a target price of Rs 885. The brokerage house says that new project acquisitions will also be one of the catalyst behind continued momentum in residential pre-sales and rental asset build out.



3 / 5 Nomura on Telecom | As per Nomura, spectrum usage charges (SUC) savings and easier payment norms will boost Vodafone Idea's participation in 5G auctions. The brokerage house names Bharti Airtel as its preferred pick among listed Indian telcos.



4 / 5 Credit Suisse on Bharat Electronics | Credit Suisse maintains a 'neutral' rating on the shares of Bharat Electronics on potential for near-term disappointment. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 230 on Bharat Electronics shares.