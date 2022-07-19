    Home

    Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Oberoi Realty, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics and more

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Jefferies maintain a 'hold' on the shares of Oberoi Realty with a target price of Rs 860, while Citi maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Voltas with a target price of Rs 1,225. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

