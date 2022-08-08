Nykaa, Zomato, SBI and more: Key stocks that moved the most on August 8

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Indian shares ended Monday's trading session with gains as the market rose to a four-month high. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 17525.10, 127.60 points higher while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 58853.07, 465.14 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

The shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which is the parent company of Nykaa, rose over 4 percent on Monday after the company posted strong numbers for the quarter ended June, with consumer demand recovering. However, its stock closed 0.2 percent up on the BSE.

State Bank of India | The Chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) Dinesh Kumar Khara on Monday said that India's largest lender would benefit from improving margin due to a lag in deposit rate hike even as lending rates see a quicker transmission with an increase in the policy rate by RBI. Its stock closed nearly 2 percent lower on the BSE.

Mahindra & Mahindra | Nifty50's top gainer, the shares of Mahindra and Mahindra closed 3.2 percent up.

KRBL Ltd | Shares of KRBL, the owner of the India Gate brand of basmati rice, climbed over 4 percent after the government said exports of the rice variety increased by 25.54 percent in the April-June period of FY23. Its stock closed 4.4 percent up on the BSE.

Zomato Ltd | Shares of Zomato rose about 3 percent on Monday as investors bought shares of the food delivery platform after the stock's weightage in FTSE indices was increased. However, its stock closed 1.7 percent up on the BSE.

One 97 Communications | The shares of One 97 Communications, which is the parent company of Paytm, surged over 6.5 percent on Monday as the Street grew optimistic on the loss making digital payments company's path to profitability after its quarterly revenue jumped 88.5 percent. Its stock closed nearly 6.5 percent up on the BSE.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd | The shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd surged over 7 percent surpassing its 52-week of Rs 2,075 touched on August 2, 2022. According to media reports, the company is currently working on an AI-driven multi-role, advanced and long-endurance drone for strategic missions in high-altitude areas, including the frontiers with China. Its stock closed nearly 8.1 percent up on the BSE.