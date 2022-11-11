    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Nykaa, Trent, HDFC and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 11

    SUMMARY

    Indian benchmark indices ended Friday's trading session in the green. The NSE Nifty50 ended at 18349.70, 321.50 points higher and the BSE Sensex ended at 61795.04, 1181.34 points up. Here are the key stocks that moved the most

    Nykaa | Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of online beauty retailer Nykaa, climbed over 16 percent in intraday trade on Friday, a day after the company’s shares began trading ex-bonus. Its stock ended nearly 10.7 percent higher.

    HDFC Twins | The Nifty50 was up 1.75 percent in trade on Friday and half of the gains seen on the benchmark index were driven by the HDFC twins. Nifty50's top gainers, their shares ended 5.7 percent higher.

    IT stocks | The Nifty IT index gained the most among sectoral indices, up 3.7 percent. Shares of L&T Technology Services, Persistent Systems Ltd, Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Infosys, MPhasis and Coforge ended 2 to 6 percent higher.

    Trent Ltd | Shares of Tata Group retailer Trent Ltd. declined on Friday despite the company reporting a 66 percent year-on-year jump in overall sales. Its stock ended 3.4 percent lower.

    Hindalco | The Aditya Birla Group company, Hindalco Industries on Friday reported a 35 percent decline year-on-year in profit after tax at Rs 2,205 crore, primarily due to elevated input costs and inflationary impacts. The company's revenue came at Rs 56,176 crore, up 18 percent from the year-ago period, driven by higher volumes and better realisations. Its stock ended nearly 3.5 percent higher.

    Steel Authority of India Ltd | Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) rose on Friday despite the company reporting a net loss higher than what the street anticipated. Its stock ended 1.6 percent higher.

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd | Nifty500's top loser, its stock ended 10.5 percent lower.

